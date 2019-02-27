Residents raise concerns as burglaries continue in Belhaven

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Residents in Belhaven are concerned about a recent spike in crime, and their greater concern -- the break in’s don’t seem to be stopping.
Burglars have been hitting unlocked cars and homes during the day and taking valuables.
Residents met Monday night to discuss ways to reduce break ins.
There have been 13 burglaries and attempted burglaries in recent weeks, with three just last weekend.
Everything from television sets to electronic gaming systems have been taken.
Now, residents are coming together to remind each other to be vigilant in hopes of catching those responsible.
They believe the burglars are on foot, but may also have someone with a car nearby, because they’re disappearing quickly after the crimes happen.
There has only been one sighting, by a woman who came face-to-face with someone walking around her house.
The woman was armed, and when the burglar saw her, he flipped her off and ran away.
Jennifer Welch of Belhaven Residential said, “Even though we’re very impressed with the amount of JPD presence we’ve had in the last week and a half, we think that it’s going to be neighbors that are going to see someone suspicious, especially if these people are on foot. We’re just asking neighbors to be mindful about who’s in the neighborhood and whats going on.”
Belhaven Residential, which owns numerous rental properties in the area, is leading the charge to protect residents.
They’re reminding people to keep their doors, windows and cars locked at all times.
They’re also asking people need to report anything suspicious, and said that neighbors should look out for their neighbors.
It was someone who noticed their neighbors front door wide open that led to the report of one of the most recent burglaries.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.