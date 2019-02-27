Parents charged amid disturbing allegations of child abuse in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The parents of a young child in Jones County have been arrested and charged following disturbing allegations of abuse.
Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said Demeatrius Moody, of Ellisville, and Damarius Cooley, of Laurel, were arrested Tuesday after deputies investigated reports of child abuse in December 2018 and January 2019.
Sheriff Alex Hodge said Child Protective Services reported the alleged abuse to his department.
Hodge said an interview with the child, who is younger than 10 years old, revealed Cooley hit the victim with his fists and other objects and Moody also beat the victim and burned them with an iron.
According to Hodge, the child was no longer in the custody of the parents when the initial reports were made.
Moody, 26, and Cooley, 26, are expected to make their initial court appearances in Jones County Justice Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.