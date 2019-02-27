One killed in Madison Co. after truck hits tree

By Morgan Howard | February 27, 2019 at 8:58 AM CST - Updated February 27 at 8:58 AM

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - One person was killed in Madison County after a truck hit a tree Wednesday morning.

According to MHP, the wreck happened around 6:00 a.m. near Endris Road just south of Canton.

A 2018 Nissan Titan pick up truck was driving northbound when it left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, who was the only person in the truck, died as a result of his injuries.

His identity has not yet been released.

This investigation is ongoing.

