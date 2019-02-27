One killed in Madison Co. after truck hits tree

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - One person was killed in Madison County after a truck hit a tree Wednesday morning.
According to MHP, the wreck happened around 6:00 a.m. near Endris Road just south of Canton.
A 2018 Nissan Titan pick up truck was driving northbound when it left the road and collided with a tree.
The driver, who was the only person in the truck, died as a result of his injuries.
His identity has not yet been released.
This investigation is ongoing.
