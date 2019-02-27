Missouri man killed in wreck on I-55 in Carroll Co.

48-year-old John W. Huegel was travelling southbound when he lost control of his vehicle; Source: MHP Sgt. Ronald Shive
By ShaCamree Gowdy | February 27, 2019 at 11:24 AM CST - Updated February 27 at 11:24 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Missouri resident was killed in an early morning accident on Interstate 55, near Vaiden, in Carroll County. It happened around 4:45 a.m.

According to Sergeant Ronald Shive, 48-year-old John W. Huegel was travelling southbound, when he lost control of his 2005 International semi-truck as he crossed a bridge around the 172.5 MM.

His vehicle rode the guardrail until it entered the median, then crossed both northbound lanes before crashing into another concrete guardrail. Huegel’s vehicle then exploded before landing under a bridge.

Huegel was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

