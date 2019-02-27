Mississippi Blood Services making sure blood is available for public servants

Blood donations credited to Clinton Fire and Police Departments

Mississippi Blood Services making sure blood is available for public servants
By Maggie Wade | February 26, 2019 at 10:13 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 10:13 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - There is still a critical need for blood and Mississippi Blood Services was in Clinton on Tuesday taking donations.

Mississippi Blood Services hold blood drive in Clinton to benefit public servants. (Source: WLBT)
Mississippi Blood Services hold blood drive in Clinton to benefit public servants. (Source: WLBT)

This community blood drive began at noon and ended at 6 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot. Donations will be credited to the Clinton Fire and Police Departments. Having the donations makes sure public servants have access to blood in times of need.

Willie Reynolds, a Supervisor with Mississippi Blood Services said, “it’s very important for people to come out and donate today as well as any other day. Every two seconds somebody is in need of blood and with the commitment that Mississippi Blood Services has to all the different hospitals, by you coming out donating blood, it helps us to more or less meet the needs.”

It is also Donor Appreciation Week. You can donate at MBS Centers in Flowood, Greenville or Oxford and get a ten dollar gift card and a Save A Life t-shirt.

Every two seconds someone needs blood according to MS Blood Services. (Source: WLBT)
Every two seconds someone needs blood according to MS Blood Services. (Source: WLBT)

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.