Mississippi Blood Services making sure blood is available for public servants

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - There is still a critical need for blood and Mississippi Blood Services was in Clinton on Tuesday taking donations.
This community blood drive began at noon and ended at 6 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot. Donations will be credited to the Clinton Fire and Police Departments. Having the donations makes sure public servants have access to blood in times of need.
Willie Reynolds, a Supervisor with Mississippi Blood Services said, “it’s very important for people to come out and donate today as well as any other day. Every two seconds somebody is in need of blood and with the commitment that Mississippi Blood Services has to all the different hospitals, by you coming out donating blood, it helps us to more or less meet the needs.”
It is also Donor Appreciation Week. You can donate at MBS Centers in Flowood, Greenville or Oxford and get a ten dollar gift card and a Save A Life t-shirt.
