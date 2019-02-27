Mario Clark, 31

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mario Clark, a 31-year-old black male, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, after being hospitalized for several days, according to the Hinds County coroner.
Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the autopsy conducted by the state crime lab revealed internal injuries that were consistent with strangulation and suffocation, and said Clark’s death has been ruled a homicide.
Clark’s mother, Sheila Ragland, said the injuries took place February 14, when Ragland called 911 to request help for her son.
Ragland said she told the dispatcher that Clark was a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic and was having an episode, so she needed him to be transported to the hospital.
Despite Ragland’s claim that she didn’t want officers to respond because of fears for her son’s safety, several Jackson police officers arrived, threw Clark on the couch, and put handcuffs on his ankles and wrists.
Ragland said officers kicked and hit him while he was handcuffed.
Six days after this encounter, Clark was taken off life support and died.
City officials said four officers have been placed on administrative leave following an investigation, but to date, the identities of those officers have not been released.
