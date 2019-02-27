Man charged in deaths of father and son in Sharkey County

SHARKEY COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A man is behind bars charged in a deadly double shooting in Sharkey County.
The sheriff’s office says that Steven Lewis has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Alex Jennings, Sr. and Alex Jennings, Jr.
The father and son were killed in November of 2017. Investigators say the two men were shot in front of a house that sits right in front of the Rolling Fork MDOT Maintenance Facility.
Lewis is being held with no bond. He pleaded not guilty in his arraignment.
His next court appearance is set for July 1st. He’s currently being held in Canton.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.