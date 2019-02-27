JPS holds 2nd Bond Oversight Committee meeting

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson Public Schools Bond Oversight Committee held their second meeting on Tuesday.
The group will track and communicate progress of improvement projects funded by the $65 million dollar bond referendum.
Committee members discussed the “CAP” or Corrective Action Plan for schools that will be addressed in Phase 1.
Don McCrackin, Executive Director of Facilities and Operations, says some of the big name schools have deficiencies that the Mississippi Department of Education identified and the bond will address soon.
“For example, at Forest Hill we were cited for un-level basketball floor, cited for air conditioning not being in the coliseum. Jim Hill’s parking lot is not in very good condition... And the bond program will certainly address those items," said McCrackin.
There was a request for qualifications for choosing architects. The committee will be waiting on the school board’s approval on March 5th.
Then they begin with Phase 1, or schools in greater need of updates immediately.
“As of now we’re going to do what we can with the funds that we have with prudence and as expeditiously as we possibly can," said McCrackin.
Discretionary funds were also a hot topic.
Some committee members and residents were curious to know that if a school had funds left over after repairs, could that money be used to address needs at another school?
“We will not move funds from one school to the next until those items have been corrected," said McCrackin.
The committee also wants to include minority contractors in the next phases of the bond project.
McCrackin says they want to have a diverse team and workforce.
