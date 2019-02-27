Jackson man wanted in Christmas Eve shooting arrested in abandoned apartment

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Johnny Gibson, a man wanted in a Christmas Eve shooting in Vicksburg has been arrested.
Jackson resident, Gibson, was arrested at the Forest Park Apartments on Forest Avenue in Jackson. He was inside an abandoned unit.
The U.S. Marshall Task Force took him into custody on warrants issued by the Vicksburg Police Department on February 26th at 6:50 a.m.
Gibson was found because of a tip someone called into Crime Stoppers.
Gibson has been transported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department where he was held without bond.
He will appear in the Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. to face two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and attempted aggravated assault.
