Insurance agent arraigned on 11-count indictment for fraud

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A practicing insurance agent could spend up to 54 years in prison for insurance fraud and other felony charges.
According to Attorney General Jim Hood, 33-year-old Dustin Michael Blount of Vicksburg was arraigned Wednesday on an 11-count indictment, which finds that he knowingly lied to an insurance company when he said 10 people wanted to change their policies. He then used their social security numbers to make the unwanted changes.
The indictment states that Blount received more than $500 in commission as a result.
He turned himself in to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday.
A Hinds County grand jury indicted Blount on one count of false pretense, which carries up to 10 years and $10,000 fine; three counts of insurance fraud, which carries up to nine years and $15,000 fine; four counts of fraud, which carries up to 20 years and $20,000 fine; and three counts of wire fraud, which carries up to 15 years and $30,000 fine.
