First Alert Forecast: warm Wednesday; shower chances remain

EXTENDED FORECAST: Several waves will push across the region through the latter half of the week, bringing more waves of showers and storms to the area. Highs will remain warm, likely in the upper 60s and lower 70s through much of the week. A cold front will push through the day Sunday, pushing temperatures back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Monday. Drier air will begin to filter in behind the front, bringing quieter weather and colder air through the majority of next week.