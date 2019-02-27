First Alert Forecast: warm Wednesday; shower chances remain

WEDNESDAY: A few showers, storms possible at times for Wednesday but expect the majority of the day to be dry. Expect highs to top out in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances look to increase late today and into the overnight period. We’ll remain mild overnight with a scattered showers and storms as lows drop to the middle to upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Warm temperatures will continue through Thursday with scattered showers and storms at times – expect mostly cloudy skies as highs push into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Several waves will push across the region through the latter half of the week, bringing more waves of showers and storms to the area. Highs will remain warm, likely in the upper 60s and lower 70s through much of the week. A cold front will push through the day Sunday, pushing temperatures back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Monday. Drier air will begin to filter in behind the front, bringing quieter weather and colder air through the majority of next week.
