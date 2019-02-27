Erik Payton, 24

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Erik Payton, a 24-year-old black man, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at the Hampton House Apartments, located off Northpointe Parkway on Hampton Circle.
When officers responded an apartment unit, Holmes said they found Payton unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A coroner later pronounced Payton dead at the scene.
Police have not yet identified a motive or gunman in the case.
Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.
