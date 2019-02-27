Dog shot, left in kennel in Jackson on road to recovery

“Johnny- He is doing as good as he can be considering he has a bullet in him. He is house broken, nails are like a inside dogs nails, no indication of having a collar and chain on him. He evens knows sit!! He has to be someone’s boy. If we cannot locate his owner he will be up for adoption once he is healthy.He does have a recovery, after that he will be neutered and heart worm treated if he is positive.”