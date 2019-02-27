Dog shot, left in kennel in Jackson on road to recovery

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A dog shot in the shoulder and left to die in a kennel on the side of a Jackson street is now on the road to recovery.
Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue stepped up to take care of the dog after the man who found the dog posted on social media to help.
After several weeks of vet treatment, the dog, named Johnny, is well on the road to recovery. He weighs 70 pounds, loves people and seems to like other animals.
After getting medical treatment and x-rays, the rescue discovered that he had bullet fragments still inside of his shoulder confirming that he had been shot.
He is also heartworm positive, but will receive treatment for that.
Johnny is headed on his first shopping trip. The rescue is working on getting him out and about around people and other animals as he prepares for his forever home.
“Johnny- He is doing as good as he can be considering he has a bullet in him. He is house broken, nails are like a inside dogs nails, no indication of having a collar and chain on him. He evens knows sit!! He has to be someone’s boy. If we cannot locate his owner he will be up for adoption once he is healthy.He does have a recovery, after that he will be neutered and heart worm treated if he is positive.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.