When you’ve got snow, why not dive in? Introducing the ‘Yooper dive’

17 feet of snow has fallen in Michigan this winter

Many parts of the United States are buried in snow. (CalTrans District 7 via AP)
By Ed Payne | February 26, 2019 at 1:28 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 1:29 PM

(Gray News) – The folks in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have gone a little nuts.

Blame it on the more than 200 inches of snow that’s already been dumped on them this winter.

The official total at the National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township just west of Marquette is 202.2 inches (nearly 17 feet), meteorologist Joe Phillips told the Detroit Free Press.

That’s 55 inches more than normal, and February’s not over yet.

All that snow – and cabin fever – is causing some strange behavior.

Folks are posting videos of them making Superman dives and doing cannonballs into snowdrifts immediately outside their doors.

And there’s a name for it: The “Yooper dive.”

If you didn’t know, a Yooper is a person from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, also known as the U.P.

Whatever gets you through the winter, right?

Here’s some of the best Yooper dives on Facebook:

Shane Raasio

Nice day for a swim 🏊‍♂️ #yooperdive To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com

Posted by Shane Raasio on Sunday, February 24, 2019

Ben Tuomi

Posted by Ben Tuomi on Sunday, February 24, 2019

Posted by Ben Tuomi on Sunday, February 24, 2019

Travis Ongie

Shane Raasio you started something!! #swimmingintheyoop!! Travis takes a “quick” dip!❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

Posted by Gail Ongie on Sunday, February 24, 2019

