Victim’s family: Suspect in Olive Garden shooting was yelling anti-Mexican insults

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A sibling of the man shot dead at a local Olive Garden restaurant said his brother was a family guy.
Jose Munoz, 25, died after being shot inside the restaurant on Outer Loop on Saturday at about 8:30 pm. Police arrested Devone Briggs a short time later.
The victim’s family told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez the confrontation began when a 4-year-old child they were with bumped into Briggs.
“He took his life and he destroyed my life, too,” Efrain Muñoz said in Spanish. He told WAVE 3 News the suspect was yelling racially hateful things during the argument because they are Mexican.
“He was yelling at them because they are Latino, saying ‘You don’t belong here,’” Efrain told WAVE 3 News in an exclusive interview Monday.
Efrain said his brother was at the restaurant with his friends, including one of his friend’s children. They were waiting for a table. Efrain said the child bumped into Briggs and Briggs pushed the little girl. That’s when the suspect started arguing with the child’s father.
Efrain then said his brother stepped in to break the argument up. That’s when his brother was shot, Efrain said.
“The only thing my brother did was try to get him away,” Efrain said, adding that it was apparent Briggs was motived by hate.
“It shouldn’t matter if someone is black, if he’s Hispanic, if he’s white, whatever the person may be,” Muñoz said. “It’s because of racism.”
He said his brother had just turned 25, and was a hard-working family guy who didn’t party, never used drugs and cared about those close to him. He said Jose was excited about buying a truck and a house for his son in Mexico, and was planning to go back.
Jose’s son was planning his seventh birthday.
“They asked his son what he wanted as a birthday present and since he hadn’t seen his dad in a couple of years, that’s what he wanted, because he loved his dad,” Efrain said.
Efrain also said their family is very close, and they are heartbroken over the loss of their brother. Jose, he said, was trying to do the right thing and break up the argument, he said, but ended up paying a high price.
Still, Efrain said he harbors no hate in his heart for the suspect. His parents taught him better, he said. He wants people to know that his brother shouldn’t have died just because he was Mexican. Through his brother’s story, he hopes people will fight against racism and violence.
The family plans on burying Jose in Mexico. They are currently making arrangements to get his remains there.
Briggs made his first court appearance Monday. His attorney asked a judge to reduce the $1 million bond to
