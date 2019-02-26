Three people caught trying to smuggle drugs into Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - For two consecutive weekends, visitors at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility have been caught attempting to smuggle contraband, including Suboxone, to incarcerated women.
On Feb. 16, 48-year-old Walter Wayne Kuhn Jr., of Pearl, was arrested after he was searched and 20 strips of Suboxone were found in his possession. He is charged with introduction of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.
On Saturday, 28-year-old Tiffany Ann Brantley-Lovelace, of Brandon, and 53-year-old Christie Lynn White, of Columbus, were arrested in separate incidents.
Brantley-Lovelace brought nine strips of Suboxone into the facility, investigators said. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
In White’s case, suspected Suboxone, Percocet, Xanax, methamphetamine, spice, and assorted jewelry for body piercings were seized. White is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
Suboxone, a combination drug of buprenorphine and naloxone, can cause life-threatening breathing problems and intoxication leading to hospitalization or death.
“It is important that the use of Suboxone be monitored and supervised very closely,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said, citing advice from the prison’s medical staff. “Therefore, people should avoid using it without a prescription from a qualified healthcare professional.”
Commissioner Hall said to visitors: “For the safety of staff and inmates, do not try to introduce this drug into our correctional facilities. Everyone entering a prison is subject to be searched. Anyone found in violation of the law will be arrested and referred for prosecution.”
Kuhn, Brantley-Lovelace, and White were all booked into the Rankin County Jail.
