Python stows away on flight from Australia to Scotland in woman’s luggage
A python hitched a ride on a 9,000-mile flight - in a woman's shoe. But she didn’t find it until she returned home.
February 26, 2019 at 5:28 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 5:28 AM

(CNN) - Life imitated art with a real-life sequel to the 2006 movie “Snakes on a Plane,” featuring a live, spotted python.

Moira Boxall discovered the snake in her suitcase after flying from Queensland, Australia, to Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.

It hitched a ride on a 9,000-mile flight in her luggage, hiding in her shoe. She didn’t find it until she unpacked.

Boxall said she thought someone had placed it in her luggage as a joke – until it moved, BBC Scotland reported.

A relative took the critter outside and corralled it until the Scottish SPCA arrived, which kindly took the non-venomous snake into quarantine in Edinburgh.

The animal welfare society said it may give the python to a zoo after it passes quarantine.

