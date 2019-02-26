Pearl PD looking for men who tried to steal TV’s from local business

Pearl PD looking for men who tried to steal TV’s from local business
By Morgan Howard | February 26, 2019 at 8:42 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 8:42 AM

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - The Pearl police department is looking for several men who tried to steal televisions from a local business.

The three suspects were caught on surveillance cameras on January 23. Employees confronted the three individuals and they fled in a white Chrysler 200 without their televisions.

If you can help identify these individuals, please contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000 or email criminal.investigations@cityofpearl.com.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit online.

