Pearl PD looking for men who tried to steal TV’s from local business

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - The Pearl police department is looking for several men who tried to steal televisions from a local business.
The three suspects were caught on surveillance cameras on January 23. Employees confronted the three individuals and they fled in a white Chrysler 200 without their televisions.
If you can help identify these individuals, please contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000 or email criminal.investigations@cityofpearl.com.
If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit online.
