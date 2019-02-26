Mario Nichols, 44

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mario Nichols, a 44-year-old black man, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, after a shooting in northwest Jackson, according to the city’s police department.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Hancock Street near Kelly Avenue.
When officers arrived, Holmes said they found Nichols lying just off the roadway with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
Holmes said Nichols died shortly afterward.
Investigators believe the gunman approached Nichols as he walked down the street, firing several shots before running south on Hancock Street.
Holmes said the gunman is believed to be a man with a slender build. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a hooded top.
If you have any information on this shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
