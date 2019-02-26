Madison Co. Sheriff’s Dept. looking for man wanted for sexual battery, burglary

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Dept. is looking for a man wanted for sexual battery and burglary.
22-year-old William Simpson is described as a black male, standing 5′11, and 195 pounds.
Simpson is wanted for sexual battery, burglary of dwelling and conspiracy to commit burglary.
If you know where Simpson is, or have any information that may lead to his arrest you are eligible for a reward from CrimeStoppers.
Please call 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the web tip link here.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.