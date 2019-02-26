Madison Co. Sheriff’s Dept. looking for habitual drug offender

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff Department is looking for a man named Charles Barnett.
Barnett is described as a 35 year-old white male, 6’1, 180 pounds.
Barnett is wanted for possession of meth as habitual offender as subsequent drug offender.
If you know of Barnett’s whereabouts, or have any information that leads to his arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.
Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
