Jackson native designs brand for Target stores to honor Mississippi and Black History Month

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Mississippi native is promoting his state and it’s history with a product line at Target. Le’Spencer Walker is using his creativity to highlight key figures in the civil rights movement, especially those from this state, with his “Stronger Together” brand.
We talked with Le'Spencer Walker via FaceTime Monday morning from his offices at Target in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He says he is proud to be from Mississippi and shares that in his work.
Walker, the Senior Brand Manager for Target, said, “Mississippi means the world to me. Jackson is my hometown and you have a special place in your heart for Jackson.”
An engineer who has been with the company for almost nine years, Walker explains how he got involved with creating products for Black History Month.
“I was asked to be a part of the Black History Month assortment. And my role here is to come up with a concept. The mood boards really talk about what it means to create something. I’m a storyteller, I’m a creator,” he said.
A standout soccer player, Walker attended St. Andrews and says his family’s influence and his education helped him discover his creative side. He especially wants to recognize the work of Mississippians like Fannie Lou Hamer.
“The assortment is full of apparel, it’s full of music, it’s full of movies that inspire us to continue to celebrate Black History Month in the most authentic way,” Walker explained.
Last year his line was influenced by the release of Black Panther.
“This year with thinking about Valentine’s Day and love conquers all. We wanted to celebrate Black History Month with a statement about love, and how you can share love with your family, your loved ones, your little baby. I’m a new father, so being able to share that with my daughter is amazing.”
Walker is still involved with soccer, coaching a team in Minneapolis.
He says that he is the coach for, “a wonderful group of high school girls who are about to graduate and go to college.” Walker says he has been coaching the girls since they were twelve.
His “Stronger Together” line was sold nationwide as well as at several Target locations in Jackson, Flowood and Hattiesburg.
