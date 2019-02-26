Green beans and butternut squash recalled due to Listeria concerns

(KPLC) - Southern Specialties Inc. of Pompano Beach, Florida is voluntarily recalling select bags of Marketside brand green beans and butternut squash because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.
The FDA says Listeria monocytogenes are an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, along with other symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea to healthy individuals.
Here are the affected products:
- Marketside - Bagged Green Beans, 32oz. (2 LB) 907g681131457385MAR-9-201983931-123 or 83939-124
- Marketside - Bagged Green Beans, 12 oz. (340g) 681131328869MAR-8-201983928-628 or 83932-123
- Marketside - Bagged Butternut Squash, 16oz. (1 LB) 454g681131122351MAR-6-201983940-319 or 83940-139
No illnesses have been associated with this recall, says the FDA. Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact the company at 1-954-876-2453 or visit www.southernspecialties.com.
See the full report HERE.
