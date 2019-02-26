First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather returns

EXTENDED FORECAST: Several waves will push across the region through the latter half of the week, bringing more waves of showers and storms to the area. Highs will remain warm, likely in the upper 60s and lower 70s through much of the week. A cold front will push through the day Saturday, pushing temperatures back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Sunday and Monday. The front will stall nearby, keeping the chance for showers in play through early next week.