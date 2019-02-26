First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather returns

TUESDAY: Clouds will begin to stream back into the region as a weak disturbance moves across the northern Gulf – that will also bring a chance for showers back into the fold too. Expect highs to stay in the lower to middle 60s. Overnight, a few scattered showers and storms may get into the mix as lows drop to the lower to middle 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, showers and storms will be possible at times for Wednesday, though the entire day won’t be a complete washout. Expect highs to top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A gusty storm with hail can’t be ruled out, especially early for our southern communities. We’ll remain mild overnight with a few scattered showers and storms as lows drop to the middle to upper 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Several waves will push across the region through the latter half of the week, bringing more waves of showers and storms to the area. Highs will remain warm, likely in the upper 60s and lower 70s through much of the week. A cold front will push through the day Saturday, pushing temperatures back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Sunday and Monday. The front will stall nearby, keeping the chance for showers in play through early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.