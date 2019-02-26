Delta residents go from farming to flood control as river waters rise

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Flood warnings remain in effect for the Mississippi River in Vicksburg this week.
The river is expected to rise for the next couple of weeks, and crest at around 51 feet.
To the north, there is growing concern that residents in the lower Delta could experience a greater impact from backwater flooding.
With fields too wet to get in because of flooding, farmers this week are helping their neighbors build levees to protect homes from impending flood waters.
A house just off Highway 61, which flooded last year, is now getting an extra layer of protection. Backwater flooding is expected to reach a near record 97 feet.
Jimmy Deere, who was working a bulldozer, said, “That’s going to be the highest it’s been since 1973. That’s what it’s going to amount to. They don’t know right now if it’s going to be higher than that, that’s the minimum.”
Warren county EMA Director John Elfer said that he has spoken to people who have lived in the area all of their lives and many have not seen a ninety-seven land side elevation before.
Highway 465 was closed this past weekend when flood waters began covering the roadway. Eagle Lake residents have been forced to detour on the levee.
There's an expectation that numerous homes could be flooded, and residents displaced.
“This water simply doesn’t have anywhere to go," explained Elfer. “There’s still a snow melt we have to account for. There’s been a tremendous amount of rain north in the Ohio river valley. As a result, this is what you’re seeing.”
Farming equipment has been moved to higher ground and planting season put on hold.
Economic impacts from the delay loom as residents move from farming to flood control.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.