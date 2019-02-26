Clinton junior high teen killed in crash heading to celebrate friend’s birthday at movies

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - A Clinton mother is living a parent’s worst nightmare -- preparing to bury her son after his death in a fiery crash this weekend.
Students at two Clinton schools also grieved the death of the 15-year-old, and other classmates injured in the crash, on Monday.
De’Anthony Bunch was going to celebrate a friend’s birthday at the movie theater on Saturday, when he was killed on Interstate 55 South and Lakeland Drive.
The teen’s mother, Brandy Donald, said she saw her son get into the backseat before he and friends headed to the theater in Pearl.
His last words to her, around 7:40 p.m., were “I’ll see you shorty."
The Sumner Hill Junior High basketball player was in ninth grade.
On the Clinton campus two days after the tragic accident, grief counselors were made available for students and teachers.
According to district officials, all five students people in the accident went to Clinton schools.
Four of the students attended Sumner Hill and one went to Clinton Junior High School.
“There’s gonna be a void there, because somebody they care about very much is not there,” said Licensed Professional Counselor Kathryn Rogers.
The mental health professional said survivors and students need support, and should ask for help to avoid becoming depressed and withdrawing from people.
“It’s difficult when you have had a young person that’s lost someone, because there seems to be this feeling of fear of losing other people that develops,” said Rogers. “And when you’ve lost somebody significant to you, it tends to make other losses in the future harder."
The Clinton freshman died at the scene.
According to Jackson police, what caused the black Infinity to crash is still under investigation; however, speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.
The car flipped, hit a pillar and then caught fire.
Two students remain critical, while two others are in fair condition.
Jackson Police Department Sergeant Roderick Holmes said the driver of the vehicle is under the age of 18.
Neither his nor the passengers identities will be released, as they are also under the age of 18.
