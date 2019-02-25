Thomas Dillard Named National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball

The Rebel slugger has been off to as hot a start as anyone in college baseball. His four home runs are good for first in the SEC and seventh in the nation thus far. He is averaging 2.5 RBI per game, which ranks second in the conference and fourth nationally. Dillard also leads the conference in slugging percentage (1.217) and total bases (28), where he ranks fourth and seventh in the nation, respectively. His OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) is off the charts as well at 1.824, good for third in the country and first in the conference.