Southern Miss Pitcher Walker Powell Earns C-USA Weekly Award; Golden Eagles Start Homestand Versus UNO

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - While Southern Miss baseball looks ahead to a new week which features an eight-game homestand starting with New Orleans, one Golden Eagle got honored for his work last weekend with the program.
The Golden Eagles (4-2) open their longest homestand of the season Tuesday when they entertain the Privateers in a 6 p.m., single contest at Pete Taylor Park. The game can be heard on the Southern Miss Sports Network from Learfield IMG Sports, while a paid webstream is available through C-USA.TV.
On Monday, though, Golden Eagle junior right-hander Walker Powell collected the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week award by the league office.
Powell was masterful against the No. 9 Mississippi State Bulldogs last Friday afternoon, shutting out the home squad for a career-high 7 2/3 innings. He had MSU make nine outs on first pitches and allowed just two runners to get to second base in the contest.
While he didn’t register a decision, he went toe-to-toe with Bulldog starter Ethan Small throwing up an equal amount of scoreless innings in the contest. He retired the side three times in the contest and was involved in the team’s first shutout of the season. His numbers included five hits surrendered along with no walks and two strikeouts as he faced 27 batters in the contest.
UAB junior outfielder Colton Schultz earned the C-USA Hitter of the Week award. It was the first league weekly award for the Golden Eagles this season and also the first for Powell in his career.
Golden Eagle teammate, senior right-hander Jarod Wright, gets the call on the mound for the Golden Eagles against the Privateers, who are off to a hot 5-1 start.
After taking two of three games to start the season from Michigan State, UNO won all three contests in the AllState Sugar Bowl Baseball Classic last weekend by beating Chicago State, Rutgers and Butler.
Southern Miss leads the overall series between the two clubs 56-50 in a series that dates back to 1970, but the Privateers snapped a five-game losing streak to the Golden Eagles when they took a 14-9 victory at The Pete last April.
Following the contest with the Privateers, the Golden Eagles welcome non-conference foe Gonzaga to Hattiesburg for the first time in baseball. An NCAA team a year ago, the Zags and Golden Eagles will play at 6 p.m., Friday, 2 p.m., Saturday and at 1 p.m., Sunday.
