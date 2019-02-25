Shooter dies after allegedly killing teen’s father, friend at south Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man accused of breaking into a teen girl’s home and killing her father and friend early Sunday morning has died, police said Monday.
The incident unfolded around 3:53 a.m. at a home on Glenn Abbey Way, which is just off of Providence Country Club Drive.
Officers say they arrived at the home to find 51-year-old Matthew Allen Chaplin, and 15-year-old Jenna Elizabeth Hewitt dead with gunshot wounds.
CMPD say 23-year-old John James Bocek forced his way into the home and shot Chaplin and Hewitt before Chaplin’s 16-year-old daughter ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.
Bocek was later found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say Bocek and the 16-year-old girl knew each other and there was “a relationship there.” Police did not expand on the nature or extent of that relationship.
Hewitt was a friend of the 16-year-old and was staying at the home for a sleepover.
“There’s no telling what was in that man’s mind,” CMPD said Monday while addressing the tragic case.
Police say they had warrants out for Bocek. He allegedly assaulted the 16-year-old and took her phone, and had warrants out involving robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a crime that happened at the home on Glenn Abbey Way.
In 2017, Bocek was apparently charged with assault on a female, cyber-stalking, threatening calls, and breaking and entering to terrorize/injure.
CMPD says domestic violence played a part and that Bocek did exactly what he intended to do that the home.
It’s unclear where the teens involved attended school, but Ardrey Kell released the following statement in relation to the homicide.
On Monday afternoon, a 911 call was released from the incident.
Police say they are not looking for additional suspects. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
