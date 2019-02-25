Several roads in central MS closed due to flooding

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Several roads are still closed due to flooding from a storm system that hit Mississippi over the weekend.
Currently, flooding has impacted the following roads in North Mississippi.
- State Route 448 at Gilbert Road in Bolivar County.
- State Route 32 at Wright Road, one mile east of Parchman, in Sunflower County.
- State Route 465 between U.S. Highway 61 and Levee Road in Warren County.
Additionally, MDOT has closed several lanes due to severe potholes caused by flooding.
- Right westbound lane of State Route 8 between Fayette Davis Avenue and North 3rd Avenue in Bolivar County.
- Right westbound lane of U.S. Highway 82 at Raceway Road in Washington County.
According to MDOT, flooding is a top weather related killer. Most flood deaths happen at night when people become trapped in a stalled vehicle in a flooded area.
Here are some safety measures MDOT offers:
- Avoid already flooded areas. A flowing stream can carry a vehicle downstream.
- Never drive through a flooded area. Always remember to “turn around, don’t drown.”
- If you are driving at night, be especially cautious as it is harder to recognize flood conditions.
- Never drive around a barricaded road.
- If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rising water can engulf a vehicle and its occupants.
