Several roads in central MS closed due to flooding

By Morgan Howard | February 25, 2019 at 10:31 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:31 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Several roads are still closed due to flooding from a storm system that hit Mississippi over the weekend.

Currently, flooding has impacted the following roads in North Mississippi.

  • State Route 448 at Gilbert Road in Bolivar County.
  • State Route 32 at Wright Road, one mile east of Parchman, in Sunflower County.
  • State Route 465 between U.S. Highway 61 and Levee Road in Warren County.

Additionally, MDOT has closed several lanes due to severe potholes caused by flooding.

  • Right westbound lane of State Route 8 between Fayette Davis Avenue and North 3rd Avenue in Bolivar County.
  • Right westbound lane of U.S. Highway 82 at Raceway Road in Washington County.

According to MDOT, flooding is a top weather related killer. Most flood deaths happen at night when people become trapped in a stalled vehicle in a flooded area.

Here are some safety measures MDOT offers:

  • Avoid already flooded areas. A flowing stream can carry a vehicle downstream.
  • Never drive through a flooded area. Always remember to “turn around, don’t drown.”
  • If you are driving at night, be especially cautious as it is harder to recognize flood conditions.
  • Never drive around a barricaded road.
  • If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rising water can engulf a vehicle and its occupants.

