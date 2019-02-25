Ole Miss Baseball Secures Series Win with 6-3 Triumph at Tulane

A combination of Green and Hill held Tulane down in the bottom half, allowing for another big inning for the Ole Miss offense. Cole Zabowski started it off by reaching on a dropped pop fly by the Tulane right fielder. Jacob Adams then drew a walk to keep it going, and Servideo delivered once again with a single to right, sending Zabowski home safely. A wild sequence followed when the ball skipped away as Tulane tried to gun down Zabowski at the plate, then Adams at third. That allowed Adams to score, but as Ole Miss tried for one more, Servideo was pegged at the plate for the third out. But at that point, the damage was done.