MSU’s Perry Collects Second SEC Freshman of the Week Award

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - After matching a career-high 21 points against South Carolina, Reggie Perry collected his second SEC Freshman of the Week award announced Monday by the conference office.
It marks Perry’s second SEC weekly award, and Mississippi State’s third SEC weekly award during the 2018-19 season. Lamar Peters secured SEC Player of the Week honors on Dec. 10.
Perry is the seventh player in program history to capture multiple SEC Rookie/Freshman of the Week accolades in the same season. The list includes Cameron Burns (1988-89), Jamont Gordon (2005-06), Barry Stewart (2006-07), Dee Bost (2008-09), Craig Sword (2012-13) and Quinndary Weatherspoon (2015-16).
Perry tucked away 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game as Mississippi State stretched its winning streak to a SEC-best four consecutive games. He racked up 17 of his career-high tying 21 points versus South Carolina during the second half as the Bulldogs overcame a 16-point first half deficit.
Perry connected on 61.1 percent of his field goal attempts and produced an 83.3 percent mark at the foul line. He added 12 points which included three free throws inside the game’s final minutes at Georgia.
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs tangle with Missouri on Tuesday to complete a two-game homestand. Tip time is slated for 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by SEC Network and available online through the WatchESPN platform.
