Mississippi State’s Small Selected to Collegiate Baseball Weekly Honor Roll

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - – After a dazzling performance on Friday (Feb. 22) versus No. 21 Southern Miss, Mississippi State baseball’s redshirt-junior Ethan Small was named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Weekly Honor Roll.
Small followed up his 11-strikeout performance on opening night with a career-high 13 strikeouts in the series opener against the Golden Eagles. Small allowed just two base runners – a HBP in the first inning and a single in the seventh inning – and neither base runner reached second base.
He struck out multiple batters in five of seven innings, including two innings in which he struck out the side.
Small’s 13 strikeouts are the most since Konnor Pilkington fanned 13 batters on March 2, 2018 vs. Louisiana Lafayette. The last time a Bulldog pitcher fanned more than 13 hitters was Chris Stratton (17 vs. LSU) during the 2012 season.
Nationally, Small’s 24 strikeouts through week two rank No. 2, while his walk-to-strikeout ration of 24.00 leads the nation. He is one of just 58 qualifying pitchers to not issue a walk this season, while his 0.33 WHIP sits No. 3 in the NCAA.
Small joins teammate Tanner Allen to earn nods to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Honor Roll, as Allen was honored by the publication following the opening weekend of the season. Fellow starting pitcher JT Ginn was named the SEC’s Co-Freshman of the Week today (Feb. 25) after a nine-strikeout effort versus Southern Miss in the middle game of the series.
The Diamond Dawgs prepare for the final two games of the season-opening nine-game homestand. Mississippi State will host Jackson State on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. before welcoming Southeastern Louisiana for a 5:30 p.m. start on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Dudy Noble Field.
