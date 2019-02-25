Mississippi State’s Ginn Earns SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - After earning his second win in as many starts to begin his career, Mississippi State baseball freshman JT Ginn earned his first in-season honor from the Southeastern Conference, as he was tabbed Co-Freshman of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday (Feb. 25).
Ginn was outstanding again in his second career start on the mound, throwing seven shutout innings against No. 21 Southern Miss at Dudy Noble Field in the middle game of the series. He allowed just two hits and walked one batter, while striking out a career-high nine, to earn his second-straight victory.
He struck out a batter in six of his seven innings of work and didn’t face more than four hitters in any of his seven innings. Only one Southern Miss base runner reached third base, that coming in the sixth inning when Fred Franklin reached via a wild pitch on a swinging third strike and moved to third via two more wild pitches.
On the season, Ginn is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in 12.0 innings of work. He has allowed just two runs on four hits with two walks and 16 strikeouts. His two runs allowed came on a two-out, two-run home run in his first career start, but he has since tossed 11-straight scoreless frames.
The Diamond Dawgs prepare for the final two games of the season-opening nine-game homestand. Mississippi State will host Jackson State on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. before welcoming Southeastern Louisiana for a 5:30 p.m. start on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Dudy Noble Field.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.