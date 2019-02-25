MEMA releases storm damage reports from 30 counties

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received damage reports from 30 counties due to severe storms and tornadoes on February 23rd, along with flooding that started on February 19th that is still ongoing.
These damage reports serve only as initial assessments from the county emergency management offices and will change (either higher or lower) as additional reports and assessments are sent to MEMA.
So far, 300 homes, 190 roads and bridges and 30 businesses are affected statewide. This number does not include damage assessments in Lowndes County. Those numbers are yet to be determined.
Initial damage reports by county:
- Alcorn: Assessments ongoing
- Calhoun: 54 homes and 20 roads damaged.
- Carroll: Assessments ongoing
- Chickasaw: One home and 14 roads damaged.
- Clarke: Homes damaged, three businesses and two roads damaged.
- Clay: 69 homes and 12 roads
- Coahoma: Assessments delayed due to flooding
- Grenada: 100 homes and 22 businesses damaged. Six roads damaged.
- Humphreys: Assessments delayed due to flooding
- Issaquena: One home and five roads damaged.
- Itawamba: 41 roads damaged.
- Lafayette: Assessments ongoing
- Lee: 60 homes damaged; some roads inaccessible.
- Lincoln: One home damaged; Roads damaged or inaccessible.
- Lowndes: NWS Jackson confirmed tornado; awaiting damage reports from the county; widespread power outages. Multiple injuries reported. MEMA Personnel have been deployed to the city of Columbus for initial damage assessments.
- Madison: Assessments ongoing
- Monroe: Assessments ongoing
- Montgomery: Assessments ongoing
- Noxubee: One home damaged
- Pontotoc: Assessments ongoing
- Prentiss: 34 roads damaged
- Quitman: Assessments ongoing
- Rankin: One home damaged.
- Sharkey: Three homes and four roads damaged.
- Simpson: One business damaged.
- Smith: Six roads and three bridges damaged.
- Sunflower: Homes and roads damaged or inaccessible.
- Tallahatchie: 35 homes and 29 roads damaged.
- Tishomingo: NWS Memphis Confirmed tornado; two homes and 22 roads damaged; two bridges damaged
- Tunica: Three roads damaged
- Union: Assessments ongoing
- Warren: Assessments ongoing
- Washington: Assessments ongoing
- Webster: Two homes and multiple roads damaged.
- Yalobusha: Assessments ongoing
- Yazoo: Assessments ongoing
Open Shelters: All Shelters Operated and Maintained by the American Red Cross and staffed by the MS Department of Human Services
- Lee County: Bancorp South Arena – 375 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801
- Lowndes County: Townsend Community Center – 826 15th Street, Columbus, MS 39701
- Tallahatchie County: National Guard Armory - 409 S Cossar Avenue, Charleston, MS 38921
According to MEMA, the State Emergency Operations Center is activated and monitoring any requests or unmet needs from the county emergency management offices.
If you know of any storm damage, please contact your county emergency management office. A directory of all the offices can be found on the website.
MEMA will provide updates as information becomes available.
