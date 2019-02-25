First Alert Forecast: cool, quiet Monday; showers return mid-week

MONDAY: A quiet start to the work week across central Mississippi; expect sunshine to give way to a few more clouds through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s; just below seasonable normal for many. Another highlight – we’ll stay dry through the day and night as lows drop into the lower to middle 40s.
TUESDAY: Clouds will begin to stream back into the region as a weak disturbance moves across the northern Gulf – that will also bring a chance for showers back into the fold too. Expect highs to stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Several waves will push across the region through the latter half of the week, bringing more waves of showers and storms to the area. Highs will remain warm, likely in the upper 60s and lower 70s through much of the week. A cold front will push through the day Saturday, stalling near the Gulf Coast, bringing another rain chance amid chilly air. Highs will ease back into the upper 40s Sunday to round out the first weekend in March.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
