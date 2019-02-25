First Alert Forecast: cool, quiet Monday; showers return mid-week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Several waves will push across the region through the latter half of the week, bringing more waves of showers and storms to the area. Highs will remain warm, likely in the upper 60s and lower 70s through much of the week. A cold front will push through the day Saturday, stalling near the Gulf Coast, bringing another rain chance amid chilly air. Highs will ease back into the upper 40s Sunday to round out the first weekend in March.