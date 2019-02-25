Family holds candlelight vigil for Mario Clark

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday night in Jackson for the man who died after his family says he was beaten by Jackson Police.
Last week, the state medical examiner ruled Mario Clark’s death as a homicide. The matter of death was found to be strangulation and suffocation.
Clark’s mother says she called police for help with her son, she says he was a paranoid schizophrenic.
Instead of helping, she says they beat him to death.
An attorney for the family says they are hoping for justice to be served.
“We know that Mr. Clark was brutally beaten by Jackson Police Officers. He was brutally beaten while handcuffed and that assault, that beating, caused his death. This is an ongoing occurrence in the city of Jackson. It is a problem that needs to be stopped. The police are supposed to protect and serve. We want to see the officers involved arrested, charged, and prosecuted,” said Attorney Dennis Sweet, IV.
Four Jackson police officers have been placed on administrative leave.
