DA Robert Shuler Smith running for governor

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith is running for governor and will face off Attorney General Jim Hood in a democratic primary.
Smith, who has been district attorney since 2008, filed his qualifying papers on Friday, Feb. 22.
He will face off against Democratic front-runner Jim Hood. Hood’s office has unsuccessfully tried Smith three times for robbery, stalking and hindering prosecution.
Primary elections will take place on August 6. Smith, Hood and retired Jackson State employee Velesha P. Williams have all qualified for the Democratic primary while Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, fmr. state supreme court justice Bill Waller and state representation Robert Foster will face off in the Republican primary.
March 1 is the deadline for candidates to qualify for statewide offices.
