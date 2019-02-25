Case of Vicksburg volunteer firefighter charged in crash death turned over to grand jury

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - The case of a Vicksburg volunteer firefighter charged with culpable manslaughter and aggravated assault in the connection with a fiery wreck that kill one and injured another has been bound over to the grand jury.
Marquise Holmes had his preliminary hearing before Judge Marcie Southerland in Warren County Monday.
Judge Southerland said there is probable cause for the case to be turned over to the grand jury.
The grand jury will decide to either indict Holmes or drop the charges.
20-year-old Marniqua Stamps died as a result of the fiery wreck, and 23-year-old Christianna Howard was seriously injured. Their car left the road and struck a tree before bursting into flames.
Police say Holmes was illegally chasing a red Nissan Altima down the road with his red strobe lights on.
Police added that his actions caused the driver of the car to panic, which led to the car leaving the roadway and crashing into a tree.
Howard was at this court appearance in a wheelchair.
