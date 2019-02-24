Texas man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter with hammer

ORANGE, TX (KFDM/CNN) - A 26-year-old in Texas faces capital murder charges in the death of his 2-year-old daughter, whom police say was beaten to death with a hammer in a case they will “have nightmares over.”
Yovahnis Roque, 26, is being held on $2 million bond after he was arraigned on capital murder charges Wednesday morning.
Police say Roque used a hammer to beat his 2-year-old daughter to death then left her body inside a bedroom closet. They call it one of the worst crimes they’ve ever worked.
Roque told the judge the government made him do it and that he wasn’t in control of his own body. He also said he did not kill the toddler.
“I’ve been out of my control for a very long time, miss," said Roque in court. "I did not kill my daughter. I’m moving without control. Please listen to me.”
If convicted, Roque would face the death penalty or life in prison.
Officers arrested Roque Tuesday after the 11 a.m. killing. They say when they arrived at the home, the suspect was naked on the front porch, and when they asked for his name, he allegedly said, "I killed my daughter.”
Detective Robert Enmon with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the killing is something law enforcement and first responders will never forget.
"I’ve been doing this for 29 years, and I’ll be honest with you: this is the worst case I’ve ever seen. This has affected a lot of the officers. You never forget this. This is what you have nightmares over,” Enmon said.
Police haven’t publicly stated a motive for the crime.
Roque’s mother was reportedly seeking a mental health warrant for him and wanted him committed.
