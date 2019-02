JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Clear and cooler this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s to lower 50s in the wake of a cold front. Dry today along with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The week begins dry and pleasant, followed by increasing rain chances late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Overall, temperatures will run above average over the next 5 to 7 days.