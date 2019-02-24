Storms Ending; Clearing and Cooler

Storms are moving out this evening, but not before a likely tornado touched down in Columbus; extensive damage is reported as we'll continue to monitor the situation and pass on the latest information. For Central and South Mississippi, the tornado watch is being cancelled. Still a few showers and storms will continue into the evening, but the severe threat is winding down. Clearing and cooler tonight into Sunday; morning lows dip into the 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
The week begins dry and pleasant, followed by increasing rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday.
