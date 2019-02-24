Storms Ending; Clearing and Cooler

Storms are moving out this evening, but not before a likely tornado touched down in Columbus; extensive damage is reported as we'll continue to monitor the situation and pass on the latest information. For Central and South Mississippi, the tornado watch is being cancelled. Still a few showers and storms will continue into the evening, but the severe threat is winding down. Clearing and cooler tonight into Sunday; morning lows dip into the 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.