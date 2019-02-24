Southern Miss Downs LA Tech, 74-70

Shonte Hailes was the star once again in this matchup, updating her career-high points from 30 to 33. She hit 30 points against LA Tech when they played last. The junior finished with her stat line looking like this: 11-for-18 from the floor, 4-for-8 from the 3-point line, and 7-for-13 for her free throws. She also recorded three assists and one steal, playing 39 minutes in the game. Almond was alongside Hailes in the double-figure scoring, putting up her own career-high 16 points against the Lady Techsters, and tying Hailes' three assists. Megan Brown put up nine points, whittling the points away toward her 1,000 career mark, now only 11 away.