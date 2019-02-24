Southern Miss Downs LA Tech, 74-70

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - The Lady Eagles toppled the Lady Techsters of LA Tech, 74-70 on Saturday afternoon in Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss was led by Shonte Hailes, who recorded a new career-high against the Lady Techsters.
A somewhat sluggish start for the Lady Eagles turned into a fight to the finish. Southern Miss came away with another victory under its belt and made up for its loss against the Lady Techsters just a few weeks before. The Lady Eagles didn't let a hot start turn them off. From a buzzer-beating three pointer by Daishai Almond and a 30-point game from Shonte Hailes, the Lady Eagles still had something to prove. The dynamic duo set the stage in the second half, preparing their team to come away with the win.
Shonte Hailes was the star once again in this matchup, updating her career-high points from 30 to 33. She hit 30 points against LA Tech when they played last. The junior finished with her stat line looking like this: 11-for-18 from the floor, 4-for-8 from the 3-point line, and 7-for-13 for her free throws. She also recorded three assists and one steal, playing 39 minutes in the game. Almond was alongside Hailes in the double-figure scoring, putting up her own career-high 16 points against the Lady Techsters, and tying Hailes' three assists. Megan Brown put up nine points, whittling the points away toward her 1,000 career mark, now only 11 away.
Amber Landing led her team in rebounds again, putting up seven boards against LA Tech. Hailes and Almond led the team in assists with three, and of course, Hailes led the team in scoring for the night with her 33 points.
Coach Joye Lee-McNelis
"We got a lot of shots on the run, we had a lot of things going in the right direction. We really played extremely well in that second quarter. Daishai Almond gets a lot of things going; she was a great sub coming off the bench for us. She really played with a lot of confidence and made a lot of things happen. She gets the "super sub" award today."
Up Next
The Lady Eagles will play again on Saturday, March 2 with a 4pm tip-off set against UTSA.
