SEVERE WEATHER SWEEPS THROUGH MISSISSIPPI

Earlier Saturday afternoon was sever thunderstorm warning for most of Mississippi. Here are a few pictures from viewers that show parts of Mississippi that experienced significant damage.
The first video captures strong straight line winds that were on surveillance in wood bridge subdivision near the reservoir area.
Several viewers sent in damage from a severe storm that moved through Rankin county earlier today.
A tree falling just feet within campers and vehicles at Allen's Creek Resort , and a lightening struck tree.
Meanwhile, it was Columbus that got hit the hardest. Authorities say a tornado touched down in the city doing major damage.
Columbus residents also experienced damage to cars, and several homes.
At least 13 people have reported with non life threatening injuries in the city of Columbus.
