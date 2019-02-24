Ole Miss Beats Georgia 72-71 to Earn Season Series Sweep

The Bulldogs began the second half on an 14-2 run to regain the lead and force Ole Miss to take a timeout. Georgia’s advantage grew to five before six straight points by the Rebels flipped the game back in their favor. Tyree took a rebound and went coast-to-coast for a tough finish over several extended arms. After the Bulldogs grabbed the lead back, Tyree went on a 7-0 run of his own to push Ole Miss ahead by six. Trying to boost the run, the junior guard found some room on a three and tested his fire. The ball bounced off the rim, but Buffen soared through the air for a putback dunk to put the Rebels up 64-56 with 5:38 to go.