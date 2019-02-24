Ole Miss Baseball Drops Heartbreaker in Slugfest at Tulane

Tulane manufactured another run in the eighth on an eventful play. With the bases loaded and no one out, Tulane’s Trevor Jensen hit a soft liner to center. Olenek made a diving play, but after a long discussion, it was ultimately ruled a trapped ball. The Rebels got two outs on the play—one for a force out at third because the runner at second stopped, thinking the ball was caught. The second out came when the batter passed the runner who was on first base. Tulane got a run out of it all to make it an 11-9 contest.