MEMA making damage assessments in Columbus after damaging tornado passes through

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - MEMA is assisting Lowndes County Emergency Management with initial damage assessments after a tornado blew through the area. They are also working to help coordinate resources in response to the storm.
The town is scattered with debris, power poles have been taken down and houses damaged. Cars can be seen covered in brick.
Homes are missing roofs and we are also hearing reports that there may be gas leaks.
Several roads in the area are impassable, like this one in Downtown Columbus.
At least five people have been injured but the extent of those injuries are not known.
A tornado has also been confirmed in the town of Burnsville.
