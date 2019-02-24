1 killed, 2 injured in fiery wreck at I-55 at Lakeland Drive

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Traffic at I-55 at Lakeland Drive is being diverted after a crash going southbound. JPD is investigating a single car wreck that left 1 person dead.
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
All lanes are blocked and cars are being diverted to Lakeland while officers work to clear the wreckage.
MDOT estimates that this area will be impacted for over an hour.
We have a crew on the scene gathering information, this is a developing story we will update when more information is available.
