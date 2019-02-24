1 killed, 2 injured in fiery wreck at I-55 at Lakeland Drive

Single vehicle accident 55 south at Lakeland drive. Interstate is completely blocked.
By China Lee | February 23, 2019 at 9:56 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 10:28 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Traffic at I-55 at Lakeland Drive is being diverted after a crash going southbound. JPD is investigating a single car wreck that left 1 person dead.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes are blocked and cars are being diverted to Lakeland while officers work to clear the wreckage.

MDOT estimates that this area will be impacted for over an hour.

All lanes blocked on I-55 sb after accident. (SOURCE: MDOT)
