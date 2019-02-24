Golden Eagles’ Six-Game Win Streak Snapped in Overtime versus UAB

"As I just told the team, every game at this point is going to come down like that," head coach Doc Sadler said. "You can't make the defensive mental mistakes and give up easy baskets and expect to win. We didn't make them work for their baskets once we got to the last few minutes of overtime. You have to make them score with you between them and the basket. You have to give them credit. Between the one that forced overtime and Zack Bryant's (deep three-pointer to make it a one-point deficit with 44 seconds left), it doesn't get tougher than that.