Curtain set to go up on a host-less but drama-filled Oscars

But just how many people have seen one of the top nominees and the film favored to win best picture — Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" — remains unknown. Netflix has declined to give box-office results or steaming viewership. It remains a nominee unlike any other. Should "Roma" — a black-and-white, Spanish and Mixtec language film about a domestic worker in a Mexican family — win, it will be both the first Netflix movie to win best picture and the first foreign language film to do so.